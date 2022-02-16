Local Listings
20 Student teachers from LISD awarded Tech Teach grant

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this evening, 20 student teachers at Lubbock Independent School District or LISD were presented with $20,000 in tuition and living expenses through the “Tech Teach” program.

These teachers are currently enrolled in Texas Tech but serving as residents in classrooms throughout LISD.

Jennifer Altman, an elementary education student-teacher said “just knowing that you have that extra amount of money to help you just focus on your teaching and not having to worry about going to another job, you’re able to put all your focus into this, it’s really - it’s been a great blessing.”

This money is from a TEA grant, intended to prepare educators in a post-pandemic world.

This group is the first of three to receive these scholarships.

