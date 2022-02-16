Local Listings


2022 Good Citizens Awards announced for Lubbock-area high schools(DAR)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Celebrating its 95th year in Lubbock, Texas, the Nancy Anderson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce the 2022 DAR Good Citizens awards for Lubbock-area high schools.

The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a monetary award, DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and wallet recognition card. The first place scholarship winner will advance to the state scholarship competition. Two national scholarship winners will be announced at the DAR Continental Congress in June.

First Place Scholarship Award Ann Marie Kelly, Slaton High School

Second Place Scholarship Award (tie) Sam Cooper Cribbs, Monterey High School; Chase Blackburn, Shallowater High School

Third Place Scholarship Award Jeron Reese Robinson, Lubbock High School

We are pleased to present the following DAR Good Citizen Awards: Charlee Nichole Chambers, Abernathy High School; Spencer Michael Johnson, All Saints High School; Caroline Willcoxon, Coronado High School; Banner Jay Scarborough, Kingdom Preparatory Academy; Grace Blair, Lubbock Christian High School; Reymie Sue Monasterio, New Deal High School; Robert Michael Garcia, Roosevelt High School; Harlee Paige DePoyster, Ropes High School; Trea Danielle Peterson, Southland High School; Amy Tew, Tahoka High School.

For over eighty years, the DAR has been recognizing students who demonstrate the qualities of a good citizen with this contest. As our country, and DAR, prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, let us all continue to recognize high school seniors with this prestigious award and scholarship contest.

