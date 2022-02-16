The Boys & Girls Club plan an event to celebrate BHM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Boys & Girls Club from several locations is planning a get-together to celebrate Black History Month!

On Monday, February 28, at 4:15 P.M., the Optimist Club, the John Wilson Club, the Ted Phea Club, Shallowater Club, and JT & Margaret Talkington Club will travel to the JT & Margaret Talking Club on 2603 Kewanee Avenue to participate in the Annual Black History Bowl.

Each club has had a team that has been studying from more than 100 black history questions and will compete in a game of knowledge to see which team knows more. The winner gets bragging rights and the Black History Bowl Trophy for the year! Second and third place will be awarded as well.

The Black History Bowl starts at 4:30 P.M. and ends around 6:00 P.M.

