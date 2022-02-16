Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

The Boys & Girls Club plan an event to celebrate BHM

Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock (Source: Facebook)
Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Boys & Girls Club from several locations is planning a get-together to celebrate Black History Month!

On Monday, February 28, at 4:15 P.M., the Optimist Club, the John Wilson Club, the Ted Phea Club, Shallowater Club, and JT & Margaret Talkington Club will travel to the JT & Margaret Talking Club on 2603 Kewanee Avenue to participate in the Annual Black History Bowl.

Each club has had a team that has been studying from more than 100 black history questions and will compete in a game of knowledge to see which team knows more. The winner gets bragging rights and the Black History Bowl Trophy for the year! Second and third place will be awarded as well.

The Black History Bowl starts at 4:30 P.M. and ends around 6:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Texas Tech University
TTU sends letter to LGBTQIA students following death of community member
Citizens Tower in Lubbock, TX
5 names now in the hat for Lubbock Mayoral race in May

Latest News

More than 50K was raised through the annual Spirit of Children fundraiser.
Spirit Halloween raises more than 50K in annual fundraiser
BPMI Ladies Club Global to host 2022 Ladies Empowerment Tea Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Science...
BPMI Ladies Club to host Ladies Empowerment Tea Feb. 19
2022 Good Citizens Awards announced for Lubbock-area high schools
2022 Good Citizens Awards announced for Lubbock-area high schools
KCBD News at 10 - LISD TTU Tech Teach program
20 Student teachers from LISD awarded Tech Teach grant