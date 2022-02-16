Local Listings
BPMI Ladies Club to host Ladies Empowerment Tea Feb. 19

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The BPMI Ladies Club Global will host its first tea of the year. Birthing the New You in 2022 tea and workshop is a chance for you to meet new sisters and connect.

Join Dr. Rosalind Willis Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Science Spectrum for food, fun and fellowship.

Space is limited. Tickets are $10. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/

