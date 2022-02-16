Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

“Candi-dating” with the GOP

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock voters had the chance to “one-on-one” with the GOP candidates for public office.

The Lubbock County Republican party created this event: “Candi-dating,” themed after a speed-dating event.

Each voter joined the circle and went table to table with different candidates.

That includes races for State House District 84, County judge, and County Commissioner for Precinct 4. There are also a couple of disputed judge races in the area.

Whoever wins the primaries in many of these races will win the general election by default, since there are no Democratic challenges for every office.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - LISD TTU Tech Teach program
20 Student teachers from LISD awarded Tech Teach grant
Starcare
‘Hope Center’: New mental health resource coming to Lubbock
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, February 15
Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image...
Tech alumni create club to kickoff NIL opportunities with non-profits