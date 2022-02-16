“Candi-dating” with the GOP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock voters had the chance to “one-on-one” with the GOP candidates for public office.

The Lubbock County Republican party created this event: “Candi-dating,” themed after a speed-dating event.

Each voter joined the circle and went table to table with different candidates.

That includes races for State House District 84, County judge, and County Commissioner for Precinct 4. There are also a couple of disputed judge races in the area.

Whoever wins the primaries in many of these races will win the general election by default, since there are no Democratic challenges for every office.

