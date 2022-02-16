Charges filed against grandson after 76-year-old assaulted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Kit Kaiden Abram who is accused of assaulting his 76-year-old grandmother on Monday.

The alleged assault is what started a fight that led to him being shot by his older brother, 26-year-old Dallas Austin Delmere the following morning.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence near County Road 6500 and Research Blvd. just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies were told it was a domestic disturbance where one shot was fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the owner of the residence, a 76-year-old woman, had been assaulted by her grandson Kit the previous night.

This led to an “altercation” between Kit and his brother Dallas. During the altercation, Delmere entered the residence without permission and shot his younger brother Kit one time. Kit was treated at University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Delmere was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Kit Abram was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the assault of his grandmother. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. No bond was posted as of this report.

There is no word on the condition of the grandmother.

One person is injured in a shooting near 4th and Research Blvd. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.