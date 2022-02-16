Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Daybreak Today 6am
Daybreak Today 6am
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Basketball back on the court tonight

  • No. 11 Red Raiders host No. 7 Baylor, 8 p.m. at the USA
  • Lady Raiders vs. No. 15 Oklahoma 6:00 p.m. in Norman

Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million

  • Convicted in October of making a false statement to a bank
  • Reagor scheduled to be sentenced next month in Amarillo
  • faces up to 33 years in prison

Final Week for Public Health Dept. Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site

  • Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Starting the week of February 28, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, by appointment. Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines.

