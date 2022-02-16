Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Basketball back on the court tonight

No. 11 Red Raiders host No. 7 Baylor, 8 p.m. at the USA

Lady Raiders vs. No. 15 Oklahoma 6:00 p.m. in Norman

Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million

Convicted in October of making a false statement to a bank

Reagor scheduled to be sentenced next month in Amarillo

faces up to 33 years in prison

Final Week for Public Health Dept. Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site

Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Starting the week of February 28, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, by appointment. Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.

