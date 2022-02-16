Fire danger, severe storms and a wintry blast of cold coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire danger, severe storms and a wintry blast of cold. That’s forecast over the next 24 hours on the South Plains.

A strong upper level system, along with a cold front will bring the big changes in our weather pattern. As the storm approaches winds will continue at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. Later this evening a chance of showers, possible storms, some severe and then a blast of cold air for tomorrow. The best chance of severe will be along the far eastern South Plains from Guthrie southeast to near Abilene.

Fire danger will be high until late evening and the cold front will move into the region tomorrow morning. The front could arrive in Lubbock around 3-4 am and result in mostly cloudy skies and highs only around the 40 degree mark Thursday afternoon.

There is a slight chance of light snow in the northern counties early tomorrow, but most accumulations will be in the Texas panhandle and will move out of the area by mid-morning.

By Friday, sunny and a warmer mid-50s.

