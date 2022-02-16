First wind and warmth, then showers and cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change is on the way. But first... more wind, dust, and warmth. The change will bring rain, perhaps thundershowers, and some snow, to the viewing area late today and early tomorrow. Our high temperature between today and tomorrow will drop 35 degrees.

A strong cold front will drop high temperatures about 35 degrees between today and tomorrow. (KCBD First Alert)

Like Yesterday

Like yesterday, today’s warmth, wind, and ongoing drought combine to create a critical grassland fire danger across the KCBD viewing. Today is a NO BURN DAY. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for the central, northern, and western KCBD viewing area through early evening. *

Like yesterday, temperatures will peak 15 to 20 degrees above average for mid-February.

Like yesterday, this afternoon will be windy with blowing dust. Areas of low visibility are likely. Winds will be a little stronger, sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible.

Rain, Thunder, and Snow

Spotty rain and thunder showers are likely this evening. There is a slight chance of measurable rain at your location. Thunder is most likely over the eastern KCBD viewing.

Precipitation (liquid) totals will be very light on the Caprock. Isolated amounts of a quarter to half inch may accompany any thundershowers, mainly east of the Caprock. (KCBD First Alert)

As temperatures drop tonight, precipitation will turn to a light snow. Spotty snow showers may linger into Thursday morning.

Precipitation (liquid) totals will be very light on the Caprock, but isolated amounts of a quarter to half inch may accompany any thundershowers.

Snow amounts, in general, will be very low. Around an inch, however, is possible in the far northern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere, including Lubbock, flurries are possible - a trace amount of snow. (KCBD First Alert)

Snow amounts will be very low. Up to an inch is possible in the far northern KCBD viewing area. Elsewhere, including Lubbock, flurries are possible - a trace amount of snow.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy, windy, and very cold.

Highs 35 Degrees Colder

Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to the mid-40s in the southeast. It will feel much colder in the wind.

Our lowest temperatures will be Friday morning. Much of the South Plains will record lows in the teens. Friday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the 50s.

Warmer temperatures will follow this weekend. Temperatures will peak in the 60s Saturday, and 70s Sunday.

You can view forecast temperatures, winds, precipitation chances, and more -- for not just today and tomorrow, but the next ten -- in our forecast in our Weather App (free from your app/play store), during our on-air newscasts, and on our on-line Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather.

Today’s Fire Weather Warning

* View this and other warnings in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. In our Interactive Radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then “Alerts”, and then “Other” (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle).

Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a message similar to “Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning, Starts 12:00 PM CST Today, Ends 7:00 PM CST Today....”

Please be careful outdoors and avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses. The hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Of course, smokers should always dispose of butts properly.

A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning) is issued when the following conditions exist or are anticipated:

1. Three hours of sustained winds 20 mph or greater (measured at 20 feet above ground level), or gusts of 35 mph or greater.

2. Relative humidity values of 15 percent or lower.

3. The National Fire Danger Index is “High” or above. Today the forecast for the viewing area ranges from “High” to “Very High.”

