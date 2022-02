Girls Area Round Playoffs for Area Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are 32 area UIL girls teams are in the Area Round.

6A:

Frenship vs FW Boswell 6pm Friday at Merkel

5A:

Lubbock Cooper vs. EP Burgess 6pm Friday in Fort Stockton

Monterey vs El Paso Chapin 4pm Friday in Fort Stockton

4A:

Levelland vs. Greenwood 6pm Friday in Denver City

Seminole vs Dumas 7pm Thursday in Plainview

3A:

Shallowater vs Muleshoe 6:30pm Thursday at Coronado

Brownfield vs. Idalou 6:30pm Friday at LCU

Denver City vs Bushland 6:30pm Thursday in Floydada

Littlefield vs Canadian 6:30pm Thursday at Bushland

2A:

Lockney vs Panhandle 6pm Thursday at Canyon

Sundown vs Roscoe 730pm Friday in Tahoka

Sudan vs Eldorado 6:30pm Friday Andrews

Bovina vs Clarendon 7:30pm Friday at Canyon HS

Farwell vs Wellington 6pm Thursday at Randall

Olton vs Gruver 630pm Thursday at Caprock

Ropes vs Coleman 6pm Thursday in Stanton

New Home vs Christoval 6pm Friday in Stanton

1A

Silverton vs Springlake-Earth 6pm Friday in Canyon

Valley vs Happy 630pm Friday at Lockney

Nazareth vs Claude 6:30pm Friday at Tascosa

Sands vs Spur 6pm Thursday in Post

Guthrie vs Whiteface 6pm Friday Roosevelt

Lorenzo vs. Klondike 6pm Friday in Tahoka

Jayton vs Borden County 6pm Thursday at Lubbock Cooper

Hermleigh vs Roby 730pm Thursday at Snyder

