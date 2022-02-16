Hobbs police investigate Tuesday homicide

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs Police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that happened just before Noon.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Yeso Place in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Omar Barron deceased inside the house.

Police say Barron was shot and was not able to be resuscitated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.

