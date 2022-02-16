Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hobbs police investigate Tuesday homicide

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs Police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that happened just before Noon.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Yeso Place in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Omar Barron deceased inside the house.

Police say Barron was shot and was not able to be resuscitated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated...
Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation
Texas Tech University
TTU sends letter to LGBTQIA students following death of community member

Latest News

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police investigating death of 27-year-old woman
BPMI Ladies Club Global to host 2022 Ladies Empowerment Tea Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Science...
BPMI Ladies Club to host Ladies Empowerment Tea Feb. 19
75-year-old Freddie Clements has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 16.
SILVER ALERT issued for missing 75-year-old Lubbock man
A strong cold front will drop high temperatures about 35 degrees between today and tomorrow.
UPDATE: Severe storms possible this evening