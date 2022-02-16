Local Listings
Hobbs police investigating death of 27-year-old woman

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police are investigating the death of 27-year-old Cheyenne Land.

Police were called to the 2400 block of N. Jefferson, at the Four Season Apartments, in reference to a disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found Land unresponsive inside the apartment. Hobbs EMS attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing and interviews have been conducted in the case.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-398-8005 or message them privately on their Instagram or Facebook pages.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

