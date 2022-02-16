Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, February 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 15:
Girls
Monterey 74 Plainview 53
Guthrie 43 Petersburg 41
Trinity Christian 52 Kingdom Prep 44
Eula 64 Ira 26
Sundown 73 Post 25
Lorenzo 48 Patton Springs 38
Canadian 56 Abernathy 33
Sands 64 Whitharral 9
Nazareth 74 Anton 8
Springlake-Earth 49 Wildorado 29
Spur 58 O’Donnell 47
Boys
SpringLake-Earth 60 Cotton Centet 48
New Deal 64 Ralls 43
Hart 63 Kress 58
Garden City 48 Borden County 35
Paducah 80 Motley County 52
Ropes 59 Smyer 48
Meadow 65 Loop 46
Hermleigh 66 Loraine 39
Littlefield 42 Denver City 37
Dimmitt 57 Brownfield 53
Lamesa 63 Muleshoe 60
Grady 41 Sands 23
Shallowater 83 Roosevelt 39
Floydada 80 Lockney 68
Plains 46 Sudan 42
Nazareth 56 Kingdom Prep 44
Post 40 Tahoka 38
Trinity Christian 80 Midland Trinity 49
Estacado 57 Snyder 24
Lubbock Cooper 70 Lubbock 47
Levelland 69 Sweetwater 61
Olton 79 Bovina 44
Vega 66 Farwell 61
Christ The King 61 Abilene Christian 57
Abilene Cooper 66 Monterey 36
Seagraves 58 Sundown 56 2OT
Plainview 60 Palo Duro 48
Frenship 72 Permian 45
