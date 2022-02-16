Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, February 15

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 15:

Girls

Monterey 74 Plainview 53

Guthrie 43 Petersburg 41

Trinity Christian 52 Kingdom Prep 44

Eula 64 Ira 26

Sundown 73 Post 25

Lorenzo 48 Patton Springs 38

Canadian 56 Abernathy 33

Sands 64 Whitharral 9

Nazareth 74 Anton 8

Springlake-Earth 49 Wildorado 29

Spur 58 O’Donnell 47

Boys

SpringLake-Earth 60 Cotton Centet 48

New Deal 64 Ralls 43

Hart 63 Kress 58

Garden City 48 Borden County 35

Paducah 80 Motley County 52

Ropes 59 Smyer 48

Meadow 65 Loop 46

Hermleigh 66 Loraine 39

Littlefield 42 Denver City 37

Dimmitt 57 Brownfield 53

Lamesa 63 Muleshoe 60

Grady 41 Sands 23

Shallowater 83 Roosevelt 39

Floydada 80 Lockney 68

Plains 46 Sudan 42

Nazareth 56 Kingdom Prep 44

Post 40 Tahoka 38

Trinity Christian 80 Midland Trinity 49

Estacado 57 Snyder 24

Lubbock Cooper 70 Lubbock 47

Levelland 69 Sweetwater 61

Olton 79 Bovina 44

Vega 66 Farwell 61

Christ The King 61 Abilene Christian 57

Abilene Cooper 66 Monterey 36

Seagraves 58 Sundown 56 2OT

Plainview 60 Palo Duro 48

Frenship 72 Permian 45

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

