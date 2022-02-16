Local Listings
‘Hope Center’: New mental health resource coming to Lubbock

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new mental health resource is coming to Lubbock. Starcare is launching a mental health-focused clinic to divert people from high-cost hospital visits or jail.

When completed, the Hope Center is intended to be a place for anyone on the mental health spectrum facing depression, suicidal thoughts, or lack of medication.

The building will be constructed right next to the existing sunrise facility.

Marle Antu with star care says the clinic will have licensed clinicians on-site to make evaluations recommendations and prescribe medication for the needed level of care.

“Really the Hope Center is to offer people hope when they’re the hardest, the hardest time they’re suffering from their mental health they’re filled with despair, and they don’t know where to go the Hope Center, and we’ll help find will help find you what you need,” Antu said.

Using county and city ARPA allocated funds. The price tag is nearly four million dollars. It is expected to open in August 2023.

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 45 new cases on Tuesday
