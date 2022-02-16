Local Listings
Input prices threaten farm revenue

Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller says fertilizer prices are hurting farmers and ranchers across the state.

When talking about supply chain disruptions in the agriculture industry, he says everything from fuel prices to tractor parts is hurting.

The commissioner, who is also the head of the state’s Agricultural Department, says Texas is working to solve them but clarifies that many of these problems originate from beyond our borders.

“I don’t think fertilizer prices are going to come down for a year to 18 months. China’s not going to release our urea -- our nitrogen source and our phosphorous -- they’re not going to make any shipments until June 22nd, that’s where we get most of that. So we know it’s going to be at least then, then we have to get it across the high seas, get it over here, unloaded, delivered,” he explained.

Commissioner Miller says these input prices hikes are going to make it difficult for many farmers to make profits this year, especially if it pushes back or changes planting or harvest times.

