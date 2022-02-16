Local Listings
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Destiny(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Destiny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a super sweet three-year-old Shepherd mix.

She listens to humans, is potty trained and gets along well with other dogs. Destiny is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Duke

