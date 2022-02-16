Kevin Richardson to speak at Dunbar CPA Wednesday afternoon

Provided by Dunbar CPA

Kevin Richardson, one of the Central Park Five who was exonerated in 2002, is speaking to students at Dunbar College Preparatory today about his personal journey and his work with the Innocence Project.

Richardson was one of five Black and Latino teenagers wrongfully convicted of sexual assault in the “Central Park jogger case” in 1989. Known as the “Central Park Five,” the men were exonerated after another man confessed to the crime and DNA evidence proved their innocence in 2002. Richardson, who was 14 at the time of his arrest, spent seven years in prison.

The Innocence Project is a nonprofit organization aiming to reform the criminal justice system and prevent future injustices.

Richardson will speak to students at 1:30 today, Wednesday, February 16, at Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, 2010 E. 26th St.

