Lubbock police searching for missing 75-year-old man

75-year-old Freddie Clements has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 16.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Freddie Clements.

Clements was last seen at his home in the 1100 block of North Memphis Avenue on Wednesday, February 16, around 9:00 a.m.

Investigators believe Clements could be traveling to Roswell, New Mexico in a 2008 white Hyundai Accent, with Texas plates HJJ-4191.

Clements is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, as well as diabetes, and has not taken his insulin today.

If anyone sees Clements, they’re asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2817.

