Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests. (Source: CTV NETWORK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s Emergencies Act.

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, hurting their economies. (CNN, CBC, CTV, WKBW, KUSA)

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings, decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writer Robert Bumsted in Ottawa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated...
Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation
Pedro Joel Erevia
Trial to begin in 1997 Lubbock murder

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Dallas Delmere and Kit Abram
Charges filed against grandson after 76-year-old assaulted
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
2022 Good Citizens Awards announced for Lubbock-area high schools
2022 Good Citizens Awards announced for Lubbock-area high schools