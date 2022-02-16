South Lubbock County pursuit ends in 1 arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested after a pursuit with Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Golden Treasure Game Room near CR 2500 and East FM 1585 just before 7 a.m.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and were led on a short chase that ended in the 1600 block of CR 7260. Suspect Zavier Zunich, 20, ran on foot and hid under a storage shed. He was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Zunich was booked in on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm; evading arrest in a motor vehicle; evading arrest on foot; possession of marijuana.

Deputies say he also had outstanding traffic warrants with the Lubbock Police Department.

