Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

South Lubbock County pursuit ends in 1 arrest

Zavier Zunich, 20, was arrested after a pursuit involving the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.
Zavier Zunich, 20, was arrested after a pursuit involving the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested after a pursuit with Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Golden Treasure Game Room near CR 2500 and East FM 1585 just before 7 a.m.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and were led on a short chase that ended in the 1600 block of CR 7260. Suspect Zavier Zunich, 20, ran on foot and hid under a storage shed. He was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Zunich was booked in on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm; evading arrest in a motor vehicle; evading arrest on foot; possession of marijuana.

Deputies say he also had outstanding traffic warrants with the Lubbock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated...
Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation
Texas Tech University
TTU sends letter to LGBTQIA students following death of community member

Latest News

A strong cold front will drop high temperatures about 35 degrees between today and tomorrow.
UPDATE: Severe storms possible this evening
Noon Notebook: Global Empowerment Tea Feb. 19
Noon Notebook: BPMI Ladies Club Global Empowerment Tea
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/16/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Feb. 16
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
KCBD News at Noon - 2/16/22
KCBD News at Noon - Wednesday, Feb. 16