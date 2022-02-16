Spirit Halloween raises more than 50K in annual fundraiser

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spirit Halloween presented Covenant Children’s with a check for $52,296.

Spirit Halloween raised this amount from their annual fundraiser. Covenant Children’s and Spirit Halloween have been partners sin 2010 and throughout the years, has awarded the children’s hospital almost $200 thousand dollars total. One hundred percent of local donations remain in the Lubbock community.

Janet Mlynski, regional manager for Spirit Halloween presented the check on Wednesday in hopes of finding a child life specialist position for their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and developing the program for a facility therapy dog.

