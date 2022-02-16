Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tech alumni create club to kickoff NIL opportunities with non-profits

Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image...
Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image and likeness. It's changing the game in college athletics, and Texas Tech alumni say they're trying to help the university keep up.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University donors say they’re empowering student-athletes and the Lubbock community by creating The Matador Club. The website classifies the new club as a “community-serving NIL collective.”

Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image, and likeness. It’s changing the game in college athletics, and these alumni say they’re trying to help the university keep up.

“It’s a new era in NCAA sports, and this is something we’re going to have to do to compete,” one of the founding directors, Marc McDougal, said.

He and Cody Campbell, Terry Fuller, John Sellers, Gary Petersen, and Tim Culp are board members. It’s a collective annual fund, classified as a non-profit, where Red Raiders can make tax-deductible donations. McDougal says 100 percent of the profits will go to student-athletes. The players will score a NIL contract, and in exchange for payments, they will do community service and help raise awareness for non-profits and charities in the area.

“This is money that will go to every player in the locker room. So, it’s not one that will go to one player over another. It’s great for non-profits. It’s a great way for our student-athletes to get into the community, folks to get to know them. So, we’re excited about it.”

McDougal says when Texas Tech is competitive, Lubbock is competitive.

“Especially restaurants, retail. You’re not only supporting the athlete, but you’re supporting our community as well.”

You can donate directly on The Matador Club’s website. If you give at least $1,000 a year, you get invites to special events with student-athletes.

“I don’t think anybody in the Big 12 can compete with what we can do out here. But we need every Red Raider to step up, regardless of the amount and support The Matador Club, which supports our student-athletes.”

Initially, the club focuses on football, men’s basketball, and baseball players. McDougal says that it should expand to more sports as the club grows.

The club is an expansion of the many NIL deals already signed at Texas Tech. Since NIL rules changed in July, 241 agreements have been formed with 120 local and national companies. More than 100 student-athletes have taken advantage of the deals.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Murder warrant: Suspect says song told him to kill
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock early Monday morning.
2 injured in South Lubbock shooting early Monday morning
32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.
Murder suspect in custody after body found at storage facility

Latest News

Starcare
‘Hope Center’: New mental health resource coming to Lubbock
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, February 15
Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller
Input prices threaten farm revenue
Christy Martinez will announce her candidacy to represent residents and business owners of...
Christy Martinez Garcia announces candidacy for District 1 Lubbock City Council