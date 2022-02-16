Tech alumni create club to kickoff NIL opportunities with non-profits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University donors say they’re empowering student-athletes and the Lubbock community by creating The Matador Club. The website classifies the new club as a “community-serving NIL collective.”

Since July, student-athletes across the country have been making money from their name, image, and likeness. It’s changing the game in college athletics, and these alumni say they’re trying to help the university keep up.

“It’s a new era in NCAA sports, and this is something we’re going to have to do to compete,” one of the founding directors, Marc McDougal, said.

He and Cody Campbell, Terry Fuller, John Sellers, Gary Petersen, and Tim Culp are board members. It’s a collective annual fund, classified as a non-profit, where Red Raiders can make tax-deductible donations. McDougal says 100 percent of the profits will go to student-athletes. The players will score a NIL contract, and in exchange for payments, they will do community service and help raise awareness for non-profits and charities in the area.

“This is money that will go to every player in the locker room. So, it’s not one that will go to one player over another. It’s great for non-profits. It’s a great way for our student-athletes to get into the community, folks to get to know them. So, we’re excited about it.”

McDougal says when Texas Tech is competitive, Lubbock is competitive.

“Especially restaurants, retail. You’re not only supporting the athlete, but you’re supporting our community as well.”

You can donate directly on The Matador Club’s website. If you give at least $1,000 a year, you get invites to special events with student-athletes.

“I don’t think anybody in the Big 12 can compete with what we can do out here. But we need every Red Raider to step up, regardless of the amount and support The Matador Club, which supports our student-athletes.”

Initially, the club focuses on football, men’s basketball, and baseball players. McDougal says that it should expand to more sports as the club grows.

The club is an expansion of the many NIL deals already signed at Texas Tech. Since NIL rules changed in July, 241 agreements have been formed with 120 local and national companies. More than 100 student-athletes have taken advantage of the deals.

