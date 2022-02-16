UMC announces new NICU ambulance in operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center announced Wednesday a new state-of-the-art ambulance for NICU patients is now up and running.

According to UMC, in this new ambulance designed specifically for the care of infant patients, specialized equipment will ensure the infants and newborns “have the safest travel to receive the best care possible.”

“Since 1989, UMC Children’s Hospital has had an active transport team, traveling to regional hospitals to help care for the region’s most critically ill newborns,” said Brian Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital. “This beautiful new ambulance, brought to UMC as a CMN project, allows our transport team to support children in need with the most advanced technology even when air transport methods aren’t available. For me, this ambulance is a promise to the region’s newborns and our regional partners that UMC will do everything possible to help care for their sickest babies, in their time of greatest need.”

The ambulance is wrapped with child-friendly graphics making sure your little ones feel comforted throughout their entire journey with UMC. Onboard medical capabilities include ventilator management, cardiac monitoring and more.

“This designated NICU ambulance ensures our neonatal intensive care team provides high-quality care to the area’s neonatal patients now and into the future,” said Thomas Moore, Director, Emergency Medical Services.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.