United kicks off fundraiser for Make-A-Wish North Texas

Provided by The United Family

On Wednesday, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicked-off a new donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas. The fundraiser will run through Monday, February 28.

As with other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out. The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas who directly supports the region.

As an organization, Make-A-Wish provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children dealing with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish believes that these experiences can be game changers for not only the ill children, but also for parents and other family members.

The United Family is excited to bring an opportunity to its guests to support this incredible organization.

To celebrate the kick-off, a Make-A-Wish Ambassador joined United Family team members to make the first donation of the campaign.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.