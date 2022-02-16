Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Video shows train colliding with vehicle attempting to go through railroad crossing

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A camera captured the moment a vehicle attempted to go through a railroad crossing before being hit by a passenger train.

Brightline, a Florida-based rail service, released video of the collision in an effort to alert drivers of the dangers of traveling through crossings when gates are down.

The video from Wednesday morning shows a driver entering the crossing just moments before the train traveled through, resulting in the collision.

Palm Beach County firefighters responded to the scene after the collision to rescue the man from the vehicle.

The fire department said the man was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated with a Jaws of Life tool.

This collision comes one day after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Brightline train. That was the 57th death involving the rail service since it launched five years ago, the Associated Press reports.

Brightline is using the video to urge drivers to never drive around lowered gates, as the practice is illegal and can result in death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Collie Willard III, 50, of Lubbock was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated...
Wanted gang member arrested, 16 pounds of marijuana seized in TAG operation
Texas Tech University
TTU sends letter to LGBTQIA students following death of community member

Latest News

For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
A strong cold front will drop high temperatures about 35 degrees between today and tomorrow.
UPDATE: Severe storms possible this evening
Noon Notebook: Global Empowerment Tea Feb. 19
Noon Notebook: BPMI Ladies Club Global Empowerment Tea
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/16/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Feb. 16