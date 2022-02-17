Local Listings
3 caught in act of burglary, arrested by Sheriff’s Office

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been arrested and charged with burglary after being caught in the act Thursday afternoon.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a burglary in progress in the 6200 block of East Hwy. 84, which is between Lubbock and Slaton.

When deputies arrived, they found one male taking items from the property. While on the scene, deputies learned there were more individuals inside the building.

The sheriff’s office K-9 found one male inside the building and one female running from the building.

They have been identified as 30-year-old Shawn Littlefield, 48-year-old Monroe Ace Setser, and 32-year-old Alexis Agosto. They were detained and have been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where they are charged with burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

No mugshots were available at the time of this report.

