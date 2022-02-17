Local Listings
City of Lubbock seeking artists ahead of Earth Day on Broadway Festival

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the second annual Storm Drain Art Project. This project is part of the City’s continuing education and outreach efforts to help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways, and that everyone has a role in helping to protect water quality, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife. This year, we ask artists to incorporate images of Lubbock’s history and notable trademarks in their art.

After submissions are received, eight artists will be selected to paint murals in downtown Lubbock surrounding the Pioneer Hotel, West Table and Citizens Tower. The selected artists will paint their murals live in April during the City’s Earth Day on Broadway Festival.

Artist applications, more information about the project and selection process can be found at mylubbock.us/StormDrainArt2022.

