Co-defendant describes events leading to Steven Johnson’s death in 1997

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man accused of a 1997 murder told a court that his co-defendant committed the crime, but that he shares responsibility for it.

Fabian Madrid and Pedro Erevia are accused of killing Steven Johnson in September of 1997.

47-year-old Pedro Erevia and 44-year-old Fabian Madrid (Lubbock Police)

Erevia’s trial is underway, and his defense called Madrid to the stand.

During his testimony. Madrid told the court he and Erevia were looking for cocaine to sell, after someone stole his personal stash.

During their search, Madrid testified they saw a man flag them down in east Lubbock.

While Madrid stopped the car to talk to them, he told the court he heard a shot from behind his head and sped off.

Madrid testified that he did not know Erevia had shot the victim, Steven Johnson, until he saw the news of Johnson’s death the next morning.

Madrid said he and Erevia met briefly again in 2005 and talked about things.

since then. He told the court they had little contact until they were both arrested in January of last year.

Erevia has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Madrid said he knew he was partially responsible for Johnson’s death, but said there was no plan or intent to kill him, and he felt remorse for what happened.

