Cold wind today, relief this weekend

KCBD News at 10 - Weather 2/16/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 2/16/2022
By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the wind-generating weather system gradually moves northeast and away from the KCBD viewing area, the wind will gradually diminish this afternoon. This afternoon will be a cold, too, but the next several afternoons will bring a warm-up.

A few snowflakes, flurries, remain a possibility this morning. These will not produce any accumulation or measurable snowfall.

The rest of this morning will be cloudy, windy, and very cold. A north wind of

This afternoon winds and clouds will gradually decrease. It will be a cold afternoon with temperatures peaking from the mid-30s in the northwest viewing area to the low-40s in the south. It will feel much colder in the wind.

Clear and cold tonight. Much of the South Plains will record lows in the teens.

Sunny and warmer Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Much less wind, too, with a slight breeze.

Warmer temperatures will follow this weekend. Temperatures will peak in the 60s Saturday, and 70s Sunday.

The effects of the next strong cold front are already showing up in our extended forecast. After the warmer weekend, another blast of cold air is likely. You can view the details in the 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Check back from time to time, there’s likely to be updates.

