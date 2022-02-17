Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeat No. 7 Baylor

The team swept their series over the Bears with an 83-73 victory

You can see the full story and recap of last nights game here: click here

Texas Tech will travel to Austin to take on their rival, Texas on Saturday, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Lady Raider Basketball defeats No.15 Oklahoma 97-87

Vivian Gray hit 2,000 points in her D-1 career

The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday when Kansas visits United Supermarkets Arena for a 2 p.m.

State of the City Address today

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will give his annual address at 11:30 a.m. inside the Civic Center Banquet Hall

a portion of the ticket price will be donated to a charity of the mayor’s choice.

Administrators, coaches at Midland Christian School arrested

charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The arrests included Superintendent, Principal of the Secondary School Vice Principal of the Secondary School, Athletic Director, and head baseball coach

court documents show all five faculty members knew about the alleged sexual assault of an athlete on campus but were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

