DPS responding to single-vehicle rollover near Lubbock-Cooper HS

DPS responded Thursday to a single vehicle rollover near Lubbock-Cooper High School.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS responded Thursday morning to a single-vehicle rollover on CR 2300 near Woodrow Rd.

The vehicle went off the edge of the roadway and struck a barrier to a pipe, according to DPS.

The driver was checked out by EMS but did not appear to have serious injuries.

There was a two-vehicle minor secondary crash near the first. No injuries were reported.

