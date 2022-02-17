DPS responding to single-vehicle rollover near Lubbock-Cooper HS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS responded Thursday morning to a single-vehicle rollover on CR 2300 near Woodrow Rd.

The vehicle went off the edge of the roadway and struck a barrier to a pipe, according to DPS.

The driver was checked out by EMS but did not appear to have serious injuries.

There was a two-vehicle minor secondary crash near the first. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.