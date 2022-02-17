Local Listings
IT experts warn of cyber scams around Ukraine conflict

State and local IT experts are warning the Lubbock community about potential scams and security...
State and local IT experts are warning the Lubbock community about potential scams and security threats surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State and local IT experts are warning the Lubbock community about potential scams and security threats surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Texas Department of Information Resources Security Office and Texas Tech’s Cybersecurity Division advised of an increased potential for malicious cyber activity “seeking to capitalize on the political tension between Russia and Ukraine.”

The departments said that historically, international conflicts and other major events are frequently used in email scams and other cyber threats.

Email scams to watch out for include “breaking news” stories appearing to come from reputable news sources, requests for donations to charitable organizations, or requests to respond or register for a political cause, such as special interest legislation.

These scams attempt to lure people into opening malicious attachments, clicking on a fake link or providing banking or credit card information.

IT experts advised the community to immediately delete potential scam emails.

For more information on cybersecurity and potential threats, visit cisa.gov/shields-up or cybersecurity.ttu.edu.

