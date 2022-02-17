Local Listings
Lady Raiders end their losing streak, beating Oklahoma 97-87(Texas Tech Athletics/Twitter)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech women’s basketball team outlasted the 15th ranked Oklahoma Sooners 97-87, for their second road win of the season.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 12-2 lead early in the first quarter before ending the quarter leading 20-4. It wasn’t until the 7:29 mark in the second quarter, when the Sooners took their first lead with a Taylor Robertson three pointer that made it 24-22. But similar to most of their games this season, it was a back and forth affair from there. Tech and Oklahoma exchanged the lead eight times in the game with the largest lead being 10 points in the first quarter. Tech entered the fourth quarter leading 66-60 and was able to hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game ending their seven-game losing streak. It’s their third win against a ranked team this season.

Next Texas Tech will return home to host their annual pink game in support of the fight against breast cancer, February 19th in the United Supermarkets Arena at 6:00 p.m. That game is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN Plus.

