LPD: Cypress Ramos’ death not a hate crime targeting LGBTQIA+ community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are continuing their investigation into the death of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos, and say throughout the investigative process, detectives have received no information that Ramos’ death was a hate crime.

The body of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos was found locked in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Ave. on Saturday morning, Feb. 12, after a fire was reported by a neighbor. The warrant says Ramos died after being struck with a hard object.

Allan Montemayor, 32, has been arrested and charged with the murder.

Montemayor is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is held on a $500,000 bond.

32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos. (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Police say Ramos and Montemayor knew one another before Saturday and were acquainted with one another, but did not give any specifics.

“The Lubbock Police Department understands that oftentimes theories can circulate, but we want to reiterate there is no indication at this time to believe that this was a hate crime targeting the LGBTQIA+ community,” police officials said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, three days after Ramos’ body was found, a police report was filed by Ramos’ mother about a gunshot being fired at her while in a vehicle.

The mother of Cypress Ramos had a friend drive her to the storage unit where the body was found. On the way back, early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., the driver told police a vehicle came alongside them, drove past and tried to “brake check” them.

The driver got onto Loop 289 from Frankford and continued southbound. Then he said he saw someone point a pistol out the window of the vehicle in their direction.

The driver said he heard a shot but was not injured. He exited and pulled over into the parking lot of a restaurant to call the police.

KCBD News at 6 - Montemayor murder warrant

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.