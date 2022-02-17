Lubbock County ARPA funding paying for protective, rescue equipment for volunteer fire departments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County volunteer fire departments are securing a portion of the more than $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the County has obtained as commissioners approve purchases of equipment to keep them safe and prepared.

“Firefighter protection is the biggest thing, especially as a chief, that I worry about, is making sure that those folks that are going to do that job have what they need that’s going to keep them as safe as possible,” Idalou Volunteer Fire Department Chief Russ Perkins said.

So far seven fire departments have made use of $937,798 for personal protective equipment. Those approvals were made at the February 14 meeting of the Commissioner’s Court. All 11 county departments will benefit from the total of $2 million set aside.

“Every firefighter in Lubbock County will now have a brand new set of bunker gear,” Perkins said. “That includes everything basically from head to toe: helmet, protective hoods, pants, coat, gloves to boots. Ballpark, you’re probably talking about $5,000 a person to do that. That also gives us the ability that every person will have two sets of bunker gear.”

For Idalou VFD, Perkins tells KCBD that the ARPA funding, of which it received nearly $128,000, was also used to purchase new rescue equipment, a battery-powered extrication tool. He said it was possible thanks to a recent increase in the yearly stipend from Lubbock County, which has already funded new bunker gear and air pack purchases.

“That wouldn’t have been done this year if it hadn’t been for the ARPA funds because Self Contained Breathing Apparatus and bunker gear were my main goals with that additional funding initially,” Perkins said. “Now that that’s been taken care of for a couple of years, I can upgrade and move our department leaps and bounds with what ARPA funds did for us this time, in light of what our county commissioners have helped us with over the last couple years.”

Perkins said Idalou is fortunate to also obtain funding from the City of Idalou. However, other departments in unincorporated areas often turn to their own fundraising.

“Whether it be at the fair, whether it be at a bake sale at the grocery store, or just hoping the neighbors in the area that you protect are willing to dig into their pockets and throw a little money your direction, everything is certainly important,” Perkins said.

Every cent, from whatever source, is becoming even more crucial for these public servants.

“A volunteer fire department is not just putting out fires anymore, it’s all hazards,” Perkins said. “It’s a gas leak, it’s an extrication call for someone in an accident, it’s a grass fire, it’s a house fire, it’s someone locked in a car, a kiddo locked in a car or even a pet locked in a car in 100-degree afternoon,” Perkins said. “There’s all those different hazards and things that come up, whether it’s dry, or whether it’s zero degrees and snowing outside, we’re the ones that get the call to go like other first responders.”

