Monterey & Estacado hire new Head Football Coaches

Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two new head football coaches for Lubbock ISD were hired and school board approved Thursday morning.

Monterey hired Duncanville Defensive Coordinator Judd Thrash to be the new football coach of the Plainsmen.

Monterey hired Duncanville Defensive Coordinator Judd Thrash to be the new football coach of the Plainsmen.(KCBD)

Estacado hired Fort Bend Hightower Offensive Coordinator William Blaylock to take over the Matador football program.

Estacado hired Fort Bend Hightower Offensive Coordinator William Blaylock to take over the Matador football program.(KCBD)

