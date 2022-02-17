Monterey & Estacado hire new Head Football Coaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two new head football coaches for Lubbock ISD were hired and school board approved Thursday morning.

Monterey hired Duncanville Defensive Coordinator Judd Thrash to be the new football coach of the Plainsmen.

Estacado hired Fort Bend Hightower Offensive Coordinator William Blaylock to take over the Matador football program.

