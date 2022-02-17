Roof debris strikes power lines in central Lubbock, LFR confirms no explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire officials said it was not an explosion that caused a roof to be blown off a home in central Lubbock tonight, but a cause has not been officially reported.

An event at a house in the 4400 block of 44th Street knocked out power to some homes and spread debris from 44th to 42nd Street on Wednesday night.

At the time, there were some showers and thunderstorms in the area.

Witnesses say they were in their home when they heard what sounded like a small plane crash.

Pieces of the roof landed on a power line and took out a transformer, causing some houses to lose power.

Fire officials tell us there were no injuries, no evacuations, and no active flames, but the cause of the blast is still under investigation.

