Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Senior caregiver shortage inspiring new measures to combat burnout

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a growing waitlist for families trying to find care for their senior loved ones, not only in Lubbock, but across the country.

Staffing shortages are to blame, but companies are trying to find solutions to this burnout.

“They didn’t get to see their families, we were able to go in as essential workers. So we were essentially their family for quite a while. That was difficult on them as well as on us,” caregiver Paula Campbell said.

For the past two years, caregivers have faced isolation, fear of the virus and uncertainty along with being our most at-risk population.

The shortage caused a month-long waiting list for families seeking care at Home Instead. Previously, the agency could provide care the next day.

In response, Home Instead is offering telehealth services, flexible schedules, paid training and tuition assistance to retain caregivers.

“I realized the impact of someone else walking into their isolated world. Being a bright spot in their day is like, wow, it was so worth it,” Campbell said.

A hiring event will be held at Home Instead on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can walk in for interviews or apply online.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Cypress Ramos’ friend demands justice after her violent death
One person is injured in a shooting near CR 6500 and Research Blvd.
Sheriff’s Office: Assault of grandmother spurred Tuesday shooting
75-year-old Freddie Clements has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 16.
LPD: 75-year-old Lubbock man has been located
Bart Reagor will forfeit $1.76 million.
Bart Reagor withdraws objections to forfeit $1.76 million
Dallas Delmere and Kit Abram
Charges filed against grandson after 76-year-old assaulted

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 21 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 21 new cases on Wednesday
More than 50K was raised through the annual Spirit of Children fundraiser.
Spirit Halloween raises more than 50K in annual fundraiser
Starcare
‘Hope Center’: New mental health resource coming to Lubbock
City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
Public Health Dept. to close Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site