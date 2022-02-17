Senior caregiver shortage inspiring new measures to combat burnout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a growing waitlist for families trying to find care for their senior loved ones, not only in Lubbock, but across the country.

Staffing shortages are to blame, but companies are trying to find solutions to this burnout.

“They didn’t get to see their families, we were able to go in as essential workers. So we were essentially their family for quite a while. That was difficult on them as well as on us,” caregiver Paula Campbell said.

For the past two years, caregivers have faced isolation, fear of the virus and uncertainty along with being our most at-risk population.

The shortage caused a month-long waiting list for families seeking care at Home Instead. Previously, the agency could provide care the next day.

In response, Home Instead is offering telehealth services, flexible schedules, paid training and tuition assistance to retain caregivers.

“I realized the impact of someone else walking into their isolated world. Being a bright spot in their day is like, wow, it was so worth it,” Campbell said.

A hiring event will be held at Home Instead on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can walk in for interviews or apply online.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.