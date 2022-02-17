Local Listings
Shot fired at mother of murder victim

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Someone pointed a pistol out the window of a moving vehicle and fired a shot at the mother of a murder victim on Tuesday.

The mother of Cypress Ramos had a friend drive her to the storage unit where the body was found. On the way back, early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., the driver told police a vehicle came alongside them, drove past and tried to “brake check” them.

The driver got onto Loop 289 from Frankford and continued southbound. Then he said he saw someone point a pistol out the window of the vehicle in their direction.

The driver said he heard a shot but was not injured. He exited and pulled over into the parking lot of a restaurant to call police.

The two victims were unsure if the shooter was a white or Hispanic male. Both told police they were frightened. The driver said he was in fear of his life.

The body of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos was found locked in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Ave. on Saturday morning, Feb. 12, after a fire was reported by a neighbor. The warrant says Ramos died after being struck with a hard object.

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder.

Montemayor is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is held on a $500,000 bond.

