5 charities receive donations from Lubbock Auto Auction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five charities have more money to serve the South Plains tonight, thanks to the Lubbock Auto Auction.

The auction has donated a total of more than $36,000 to the Community Health Center of Lubbock, the UMC Cancer Center, Slaton ISD’s weekend food program, Northwest Little League and West Texas Heroes Homes.

The funds came from some events the auction put on last year.

This is the fifth year the auction has contributed this way.

