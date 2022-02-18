Local Listings
AG Paxton investigating TikTok for human trafficking and child privacy violations

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating whether TikTok facilitates human trafficking...
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday he is investigating TikTok for potential facilitation of human trafficking and child privacy violations.

Paxton issued two Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to the Chinese-owned social media platform. The CIDs are requests for documents and information from the company, including content review policies, reports of criminal activity, and correspondence with law enforcement.

“Chinese-owned company TikTok may be complicit in child exploitation, sex trafficking, human trafficking, drug smuggling and other unimaginable horrors,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will get to the bottom of these concerns and make sure Big Tech doesn’t interfere with the safety and security of Texans.”

A Civil Investigative Demand is essentially an administrative subpoena. Paxton’s issuance of the two CIDs serves as a precursor to any potential lawsuit or criminal charge.

TikTok became the most downloaded app in the U.S. in 2018.

3 caught in act of burglary, arrested by Sheriff’s Office

