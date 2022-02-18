Another Weather Roller Coaster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday and this morning’s cold, temperatures will climb to well-above average over the next few afternoons. Following the peak early in the week, temperatures will plunge to well-below average for the time of year. There may even be some wintry showers with the cold air.

First, the warm-up. Sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Much less wind, too, with a slight breeze.

Clear and cold tonight. Lows in the 20s will kick off Saturday.

Mild February weather Saturday. A clear and cold morning. A sunny, slightly breezy, seasonably warm afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Warmer tomorrow, Saturday, and even warmer Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s Saturday under a sunny sky, and 70s Sunday with a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon.

Highs in the 70s return Monday. So does the wind. Monday afternoon will be windy, and likely dusty.

The strong cold front I mentioned here yesterday is on track to arrive early Tuesday. Tuesday is a transition day, with a strong wind ushering in much colder air. Based on today’s data, I anticipate the temperature to peak early in the day and then fall during the afternoon.

A slight chance of wintry showers highlights my Wednesday and Thursday forecasts.

Even if showers do not develop, Wednesday and Thursday will be very cold. Watch for our updates in the 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. Check back from time to time, there’s likely to be updates.

