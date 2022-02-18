Bureau of Prisons will not renew contract with Dalby facility in Garza County

POST, Texas (KCBD) - A major change is ahead for the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post. Garza County Judge Lee Norman was notified Thursday the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is not renewing the contract with Management and Training Corporations (MTC), which manages the facility.

BOP notified MTC they will no longer need the Dalby facility because the BOP federally owned units have bed space, and they no longer need private prisons. The end of the contract will be June 30, 2022.

“That brings us to a definite crossroad,” said Judge Norman. MTC corporate officials and Judge Norman spent time in Post Thursday morning looking for a new source of prisoners.

Judge Norman said he and MTC want to keep the facility open, even though the vendor is changing.

MTC’s core businesses are corrections, education and training, MTC medical, and economic & social development. MTC operates 21 correctional facilities in eight states.

The Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility inmate population consists of people awaiting trial for violating federal laws or those who have already been convicted of committing a federal crime. Due to a law passed in 1997, the facility also confines offenders who have been convicted of a felony in the District of Columbia. Under certain agreements and special circumstances, the facility may also house state inmates. It is a low-level security prison.

