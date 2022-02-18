Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dr. Jennifer Wilson running for Lubbock City Council District 5 seat

Dr. Jennifer Wilson announced her candidacy for election to represent District 5 for the...
Dr. Jennifer Wilson announced her candidacy for election to represent District 5 for the Lubbock City Council Friday.(TTUHSC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Jennifer Wilson announced her candidacy for election to represent District 5 for the Lubbock City Council Friday.

A life-long Lubbock resident, Dr. Wilson is a pediatric physician with UMC. She previously worked in the city’s health department. Her husband Nick is a fire fighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue. They have two children Alyssa and Adi. Dr. Wilson is a graduate of Texas Tech University where she currently is an assistant professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine.

She believes in maintaining “Lubbock’s small-town values while strengthening public safety, supporting small business, encouraging growth and development, and improving city infrastructure.” She’s opposed to vaccine and mask mandates.

“As an officer of our Regency Park neighborhood association and as a doctor I have been fortunate to meet all kinds of people in Lubbock,” she said. “Over and over, they say we can do better in city government. I agree and want to help refocus the city on effectively delivering essential services.”

A pediatric physician, Dr. Wilson said she will strive to maintain Lubbock’s small-town values while strengthening public safety, supporting small business, encouraging growth and development, and improving city infrastructure. She added that she opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

She hopes to make a difference in the current city administration.

“We are passionate about this community and that is why I want to make a bigger difference as a council member,” Dr. Wilson said. “When elected, I will strive to lead with integrity and passion and to work tirelessly to secure the future of Lubbock. I want to help leave a better Lubbock for my girls and for future generations that will call Lubbock home.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb....
Shot fired at mother of murder victim
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Mahomes in the stands as TTU takes on Baylor.
WATCH: Mahomes in the house as TTU beats Baylor 83-73
3 caught in act of burglary, arrested by Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Lubbock Animal Services is having a free microchipping event at the dog park near Clapp Park...
LAS to offer free microchipping at Clapp Park Friday
This year, Dutch Luv Day is taking place Friday, Feb. 18.
Dutch Bros celebrating Dutch Luv Day
Mild February weather Saturday. A clear and cold morning. A sunny, slightly breezy, seasonably...
Another Weather Roller Coaster
Randy Rogers Band to perform with Kevin Fowler and special guest Ross Cooper, on Saturday, May...
Randy Rogers Band to perform in Lubbock May 7