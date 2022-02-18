Dr. Jennifer Wilson running for Lubbock City Council District 5 seat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Jennifer Wilson announced her candidacy for election to represent District 5 for the Lubbock City Council Friday.

A life-long Lubbock resident, Dr. Wilson is a pediatric physician with UMC. She previously worked in the city’s health department. Her husband Nick is a fire fighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue. They have two children Alyssa and Adi. Dr. Wilson is a graduate of Texas Tech University where she currently is an assistant professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine.

She believes in maintaining “Lubbock’s small-town values while strengthening public safety, supporting small business, encouraging growth and development, and improving city infrastructure.” She’s opposed to vaccine and mask mandates.

“As an officer of our Regency Park neighborhood association and as a doctor I have been fortunate to meet all kinds of people in Lubbock,” she said. “Over and over, they say we can do better in city government. I agree and want to help refocus the city on effectively delivering essential services.”

She hopes to make a difference in the current city administration.

“We are passionate about this community and that is why I want to make a bigger difference as a council member,” Dr. Wilson said. “When elected, I will strive to lead with integrity and passion and to work tirelessly to secure the future of Lubbock. I want to help leave a better Lubbock for my girls and for future generations that will call Lubbock home.”

