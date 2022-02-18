Final list of City candidates released following deadline
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The filing period for a place on the City of Lubbock General Election ballot ended at 5:00 PM today.
The City released the following list of City candidates for mayor and city council districts.
(candidates, below, are listed in order of filing):
Mayor
Tray Payne
Adam Hernandez
Gulrez “Gus” Khan
Stephen Sanders
Epifanio M. Garza
District 1:
Pat Kelly
Christy Martinez
District 3:
Mark McBrayer
District 5:
Bill Felton
Chase Head
Randy Christian
Jennifer Wilson, M.D.
Keri Thomas
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.