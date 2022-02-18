Final list of City candidates released following deadline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The filing period for a place on the City of Lubbock General Election ballot ended at 5:00 PM today.

The City released the following list of City candidates for mayor and city council districts.

(candidates, below, are listed in order of filing):

Mayor

Tray Payne

Adam Hernandez

Gulrez “Gus” Khan

Stephen Sanders

Epifanio M. Garza

District 1:

Pat Kelly

Christy Martinez

District 3:

Mark McBrayer

District 5:

Bill Felton

Chase Head

Randy Christian

Jennifer Wilson, M.D.

Keri Thomas

