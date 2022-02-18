Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb....
Shot fired at mother of murder victim
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Mahomes in the stands as TTU takes on Baylor.
WATCH: Mahomes in the house as TTU beats Baylor 83-73
3 caught in act of burglary, arrested by Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Mild February weather Saturday. A clear and cold morning. A sunny, slightly breezy, seasonably...
Another Weather Roller Coaster
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/18/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Feb. 18
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses