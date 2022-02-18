Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Thursday night!

GIRLS

Area Round Playoffs

Panhandle 74 Lockney 31

Wellington 58 Farwell 39

Sands 55 Spur 32

Ropes 44 Coleman 33

Borden County 47 Jayton 35

Shallowater 73 Muleshoe 32

Gruver 78 Olton 22

Seminole 88 Dumas 41

Bushland 62 Denver City 24

Hermleigh 58 Roby 29

Canadian 58 Littlefield 31

TAPPS Girls

Lubbock Christian 53 Lubbock Titans 40

BOYS

Lorenzo 63 O’Donnell 56 (Hornets get 1 seed/O’Donnell 2 seed)

Loop 40 Wellman-Union 30 (Loop gets the 4th playoff spot and is in postseason for first time in at least 10 years)

Hale Center 57 Crosbyton 49

Midessa 58 Lubbock Titans 47

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.