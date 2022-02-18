Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 17
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Thursday night!
GIRLS
Area Round Playoffs
Panhandle 74 Lockney 31
Wellington 58 Farwell 39
Sands 55 Spur 32
Ropes 44 Coleman 33
Borden County 47 Jayton 35
Shallowater 73 Muleshoe 32
Gruver 78 Olton 22
Seminole 88 Dumas 41
Bushland 62 Denver City 24
Hermleigh 58 Roby 29
Canadian 58 Littlefield 31
TAPPS Girls
Lubbock Christian 53 Lubbock Titans 40
BOYS
Lorenzo 63 O’Donnell 56 (Hornets get 1 seed/O’Donnell 2 seed)
Loop 40 Wellman-Union 30 (Loop gets the 4th playoff spot and is in postseason for first time in at least 10 years)
Hale Center 57 Crosbyton 49
Midessa 58 Lubbock Titans 47
