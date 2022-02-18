Installation of new water main will close part of Joliet Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, February 21, 2022, the City of Lubbock Water Utilities will close Joliet Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Streets for the installation of new water main. Weather permitting, work will begin early Monday morning and last approximately a week.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes.

