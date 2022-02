LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is having a free microchipping event at the dog park near Clapp Park Friday afternoon.

Pets must be four weeks or older to be chipped. The shelter will be at the park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. It’s goal is 500 microchips.

Clapp Park is located at 46th and Ave U.

Today is the BIG day! We are expecting a large crowd so get there early to secure your spot 🐾😊 Our goal is 500... Posted by Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center on Friday, February 18, 2022

