LCISD Board announces name for Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School

Provided by Lubbock-Cooper ISD

At their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the district’s second comprehensive high school Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School. The Board also unanimously designated Patriots as the new school’s mascot, and red and navy as the school colors.

“This is a historic and exciting decision for our school district,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “The name Liberty is fitting for our school culture, which focuses on community, family, pride, and patriotism.”

LCISD is currently home to nine campuses: five elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, and one alternative high school. In May 2021, the district’s community voted in favor of an unprecedented $420 million bond to fund the construction of three campuses, among several other projects. The first of these campuses, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School, is set to open in fall 2023.

The LCISD Board of Trustees has spent the past three years conducting research on the impact and necessity of a second high school. In addition to several visits to school districts with two comprehensive high schools, board members gathered input from district stakeholders, including hundreds of students and numerous parent and guardian groups.

“We wanted to ensure that we made the decision that best serves our community,” said LCISD Board of Trustees President Paul Ehlers. “The determination to open a second high school was not taken lightly. Just as important is the representation of the school; the school name, mascot, and colors are very important to our community. Some of our most treasured values include service to community and country, pride in our district, state, and nation, and gratitude for the men and women who protect our freedom.”

Ehlers explained that, in addition to reinforcing district core values of pride and service to country, the high school name, mascot, and common color of red allows the district to retain its widely recognized logo, the red LCP.

“Our logo has become synonymous with excellence and trust. It is a reminder that we are a united community with the common goal of doing what is best for kids,” said Ehlers. “No matter what Lubbock-Cooper campus they are on or building they are in, our stakeholders can spot the LCP and know they are home.”

Bryant expressed a similar sentiment, and excitement for the construction and branding of the new campus.

“We are the Pirates, we are the Patriots, and, above all, we are the people of Lubbock-Cooper ISD,” said Bryant. “We are excited to continue building the future one student at a time, on our existing campuses and at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty High School.”

